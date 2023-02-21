Imphal: On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh welcomed the Governor-designate of the state, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, who has arrived in Imphal.

A reception program was organized at the Raj Bhavan, where she was warmly welcomed by CM Biren Singh, his Council of Ministers, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, DGP P Doungel, and senior officers. Personnel from Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion also accorded Rashtriya Salute.

Happy to attend the grand reception organised for Hon'ble Governor Designate of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye at Raj Bhavan today.



I extend my heartiest welcome on her arrival and looking forward to seeing growth, development and prosperity under her leadership in Manipur. pic.twitter.com/1zuUghP8OG — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 21, 2023

During the reception program, CM Biren Singh extended his warm welcome to the Governor-designate of Manipur, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, and expressed his happiness at attending the grand event organized for her at Raj Bhavan today.

CM Biren Singh expressed his anticipation for witnessing growth, development, and prosperity under the leadership of Honorable Governor-designate Anusuiya Uikey in Manipur.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor will take place on Wednesday at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Governor-designate Anusuiya Uikey arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal by a special chartered flight from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, and was warmly welcomed by high-ranking civil and police officers, led by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, upon her arrival at the airport.

