Imphal: Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan in Imphal bid farewell to the former Governor of Nagaland on Sunday.

Ganesan was sworn-in as the Nagaland governor on Monday,

At the sending-off ceremony, Ganesan met with all the officers and staff of his secretariat and expressed his gratitude for their support and cooperation.

The Governor also inspected a Guard of Honour presented by personnel from the Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended his wishes to Ganesan for a healthy and prosperous life in the days to come.

The Chief Minister also expressed the Manipur state government’s gratitude for the ex-Governor’s guidance and inspiration and praised his passion and commitment to serving the people of the state.

“Extending best wishes for a progressive and fruitful ahead as the new Governor of Nagaland,” added CM Biren.

The sending-off ceremony was also attended by several dignitaries, including PHED Minister L Sushindro Meitei, Director General of Police P Doungel, and IGAR (SOUTH) Major General Rajan Serawat.

On his way to Kohima on Sunday, Ganesan made a stop at the Saitu Gamphajol Sub-Divisional headquarters in Kangpokpi district, where he received a warm welcome from Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi Kengoo Zuringla, Superintendent of Police Th Vikramjit Singh, and other District Level officers and staff.

Later, he proceeded to Mao Police Station in Senapati district, where he received a warm welcome from Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Hiralal Chaudhari and Superintendent of Police Karthik Malladi.

La Ganesan served as the Governor of Manipur from August 27, 2021, and also served as the additional Governor of West Bengal from July 18, 2022, to November 17, 2022.

