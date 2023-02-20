Manipur: 4 poachers with weapons arrested in Imphal East
Four arrested poachers with arms in Imphal East

Imphal: Four poachers were apprehended on Monday from Nongmaiching Reserved Forest in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Huge arms and ammunition that were used for hunting have also been recovered from their possession.

According to sources, based on reliable information about some poachers entering the reserved forest area, a combined team of Manipur police, forest guards and officials launched an operation.

Four persons were arrested while trying to hunt nocturnal animals inside the reserved forest area around 3:30 am, sources said.

“Four persons, arms and ammunitions seized from within the Nongmaiching RF used for hunting purposes today early in the morning by a combined team of Sanjenbam police and Nongmaiching forest,” chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook.

The team was led by Range Officer Nongmaiching Prabir N and further investigation is in progress, added the chief minister.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

The seized weapons include two sophisticated hunting rifles, jungle knives, ammunition, and other hunting materials.

The arrested poachers and seized weapons have been handed over to the authority concerned for further investigation, it said.

Also Read | Manipur: Farewell accorded to ex-Guv La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment