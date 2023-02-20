Imphal: Four poachers were apprehended on Monday from Nongmaiching Reserved Forest in Manipur’s Imphal East district.
Huge arms and ammunition that were used for hunting have also been recovered from their possession.
According to sources, based on reliable information about some poachers entering the reserved forest area, a combined team of Manipur police, forest guards and officials launched an operation.
Four persons were arrested while trying to hunt nocturnal animals inside the reserved forest area around 3:30 am, sources said.
“Four persons, arms and ammunitions seized from within the Nongmaiching RF used for hunting purposes today early in the morning by a combined team of Sanjenbam police and Nongmaiching forest,” chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook.
The team was led by Range Officer Nongmaiching Prabir N and further investigation is in progress, added the chief minister.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The seized weapons include two sophisticated hunting rifles, jungle knives, ammunition, and other hunting materials.
The arrested poachers and seized weapons have been handed over to the authority concerned for further investigation, it said.
Also Read | Manipur: Farewell accorded to ex-Guv La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- IIT-Guwahati researchers produce cardiac proteins to fix damaged heart
- Manipur: 4 poachers held at Nongmaiching RF in Imphal East
- For key Bangladesh wetland, bid for Ramsar status is no guarantee of protection
- I’ve evolved as an actor, my personal likes are diminishing: SRK
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for February 20
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for February 20