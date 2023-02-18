Imphal: Dr. Thangjam Dhabali Singh, chairman and managing director of Babina Healthcare and Hospitality Industries, has said the Business 20 (B20) Conference in Manipur will create business opportunities and boost the state’s economy if the participating nations are interested in investments.

“There are certain focus areas of the conference such as healthcare and medical tourism, general tourism and hospitality, information technology and handlooms and handicrafts. And if the participating countries are interested in these areas for investment or interested in importing some of the products from Manipur, it will give a boost to the state’s economy,” said Dr. Dhabali to EastMojo on the sideline of the B20 inaugural session.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The inaugural session of the historic B20 meetings was held at City Convention Centre in Imphal East on Friday with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. RK Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash gracing the event.

A pathologist by profession, Dr. Dhabali was one of the speakers and spoke on opportunities on tourism and hospitality during the plenary session on the first day of the ongoing B20 conference, which is the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community.

He said the government is the policy maker and it will make policies for the advantage of the business community. “If the overseas representative decides to invest or import products from Manipur, the state government can frame policy keeping in mind the business community of the state. I am confident that the conference will usher in opportunities for tourism activities, information technology, handlooms, etc through international partnerships,” he added.

The B20 Conference on Opportunities for Multilateral Business Partnerships in ICT, tourism, healthcare, and handloom, which kickstarted in Imphal, witnessed delegates from 23 nations representing Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, United States, and the United Kingdom.

Hiro Ishida, CEO of Mosaique Pvt Ltd, said through the conference he is looking forward to expanding his business in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“This is my first visit to Manipur and I am here to explore the market to see if I can expand my business here as well,” Ishida said.

According to Ishida, his company develops a sub-critical water waste disposal machine by using Japanese technology where all the waste, including plastic in the garbage, can break in at one go. In addition, he is also developing a low-cost prosthetic arm for people with locomotor disabilities using 3D printers and myoelectric potential systems. The company has also developed a harvest prediction AI app.

“We are using the latest technologies and engineering concepts to solve environmental and social issues and to create a sustainable economy,” he added.

After the plenary session, there was a B2B and B2G session where the business community interacted with the G20 representatives.

Also Read | Manipur hosts B20 conference with delegates from 23 nations in Imphal

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









