Imphal: Manipur on Friday will host the first of four B20 sessions — the official G20 dialogue forum for the global business community — scheduled in the Northeast.

The conference will be attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industries, Government of India, and Dr R K Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India. Senior government officials from both the state and the centre will also be present at the City Convention Center in Imphal at 3 pm on February 17.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

State Education, Law, and Legislative Affairs Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar briefed media persons on Thursday about the upcoming event. He said the event will witness the convergence of overseas delegates from 23 nations. These nations include Australia, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Chad, Canada, China, France, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Nepal, Russia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uganda, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The dignitaries in attendance will comprise 26 overseas business delegates and 24 diplomats, including ambassadors from these countries and India. Additionally, incoming trade and business delegations and representatives from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Japan, and Australia will also participate in the event.

Law and legislative affairs minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be facilitating Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, providing visiting overseas delegates with the opportunity to interact with local business leaders, according to the minister.

The Chief Minister will also be part of the programme, facilitating B2B and B2G meetings where overseas business delegates can interact with the local industry and government for potential investment, collaboration, and tie-ups.

Minister Basanta has stated that the state’s main focus areas are health and family welfare, skill development, sports, urban development, textiles, finance and taxation, tourism, industries and commerce, IT, agriculture, and fisheries. During the three-day event, in addition to the business meetings, delegates will visit some of Manipur’s iconic places, including the Marjing Polo Statue, Loktak Lake, INA headquarters, Sangai Ethnic Park, Ima Keithel, and Kangla Fort.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister has emphasized the importance of showcasing Manipur’s culture, history, traditions, and hospitality to the visiting business delegates, who are from some of the most powerful nations in the world. He has urged restraint from any activity that may be detrimental to the business meeting, as this is an opportunity for investments that must not be missed.

Commissioner of Tourism, Pradeep Kumar Jha, has stated that the Government of Manipur is making elaborate arrangements to take advantage of the presence of a large contingent of international delegates. The government aims to not only showcase investment and partnership opportunities in the state but also provide a unique experience for the visiting delegates, exposing them to Manipur’s culture, cuisine, art, festivities, and scenic beauty.

The Commissioner has also stated that 117 delegates have been confirmed for the B20 sessions, out of which 50 are from overseas. In addition to this, 40 stalls will be set up at various venues, including Sangai Ethnic Park and City Convention Center, displaying handicrafts, textiles, organic products, and more.

These stalls will be managed exclusively by women to showcase women’s empowerment.

Furthermore, the Commissioner has mentioned that all liaison officers and security details assigned to the delegates will be women police personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | In pics: Nagas in Manipur celebrate Lui-Ngai-Ni Festival in Chandel

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









