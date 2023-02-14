Manipur: Cabinet approves renaming of 15 villages

Imphal: Manipur Cabinet on Tuesday approved the renaming of 15 revenue villages in Jiribam district, according to Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, the minister of Information and Public Relations and Health.

Minister Sapam stated to the media after the cabinet meeting that the proposed names for 15 villages in the Jiribam district have been approved by the state cabinet.

The villages are Bakhal in Dibong GP, to be renamed as Ningthemkhunjao, Kadamtala as Kadampokpi, Champanagar Meitei as Leihaopokpi, Patchao as Chingdong Leikai, Boroikhal as Khongjao, Sabughat as Sabuthokpi, Babukhal as Chingkoipung, Narando Basa as Leingangpokpi, Gularthol as Samupunbi, Hilghat as Lamlen Atingbi, Bidyanagar as Maheikhullen, Harinagar as Lamnoupokpi, Uchathol as Lamdangkhun, Kamranga as Khuningthek and Sorok Atingbi Khunou as Khunou.

The cabinet has also decided to establish a cell for the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme (BUDS). To strengthen this institutional finance and ensure no lack of staff, the cabinet has approved the re-engagement of an assistant director and one UDC, according to Minister Ranjan.

Cabinet also has approved reciting of 1,140 pre-primary teachers under the SSA and 500 graduate teachers to address the lack of teaching staff in the state.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved the re-engagement of some employees based on their experience and requirements. Retired Executive Engineer, Civil T Robindro Singh, will be re-engaged as a project consultant for the Eklavya Model Residential School. The re-engagement of three employees from the Taxation Department, Th Agang Kabui, Th Brojendro Singh, and E Kamal Singh, has been approved for six months. Controller of the Household, Raj Bhawan, E Nilamani, will be re-engaged for one year. EE of RD & PR, Kh Rajendro Singh, will be engaged as EE, MOBEDS on deputation, said the minister.

Minister Ranjan also mentioned that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has prioritized the “vocal for local” initiative. As a result of this commitment, the cabinet has approved the Manipur Procurement Policy 2022, which will give preference to local vendors.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to implement the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in the state, which involves setting up registered vehicle scrapping facilities and an automatic testing centre.

The cabinet has given approval for the direct purchase of around 50 acres of land on the southern and western sides of the Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunpu in the Bishnupur district, with the aim of expanding and upgrading the park, said the minister.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved the establishment of the Kaina Temple Board, which will be responsible for managing the temple.

Apart from the 39 listed agendas, the cabinet also discussed around 10 unlisted agendas in the public interest, the minister added.

