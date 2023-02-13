Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday flagged in ‘OP Sadbhavana 2022-23’, a 10-day organic farming education tour from Sajik Tampak to Sikkim, at Mantripukhri in Imphal.

OP Sadbhavna, which comprises a team of 20 farmers from Kana Valley in Chandel district, was flagged off from Sajik Tampak to Gangtok on February 4 under the aegis of HQ IGAR(S).

Pleased to flag in the OP Sadbhavana 2022-23, an organic farming education tour from Sajik Tampak to Sikkim at IGAR South, Mantripukhri.



Speaking at the event, CM Biren Singh lauded the efforts of Assam Rifles for promoting organic farming in border areas. “Organic farming is an important part of ‘War on Drugs’ as it provides a means for alternative farming. The participants will help promote organic farming in the state and also educate the public about its benefits,” the chief minister said.

CM Biren also expressed his gratitude to Sikkim government for providing opportunity to the farmers of Manipur for learning various aspects of organic farming. The chief minister also laid emphasis on generating public awareness about the benifits of organic approach to agriculture.

The tour was organised to enlighten and expose the young farmers of the state on organic farming.

During their maiden visit to Sikkim, the farmers were provided knowldge on various chemical-free organic farming techniques. During the tour programme, a series of presentation and field visits to various organic farms were also organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Department of Sikkim.

Besides, the farmers also got an oppurtunity to interact with Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia in Gangtok.

The farmers, through OP Sadbhavana, were able to gain practical knowledge on organic ways of soil testing, pests controll and harvesting techniques. They also gained knowlege on the emerging markets for organic products.

