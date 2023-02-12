Imphal: Sushri Anusuiya Uikye on Sunday has been appointed as the new Governor of Manipur, succeeding La Ganesan who has been transferred to Nagaland.
The appointment announcement was made by the President of India.
Prior to this, Uikye was serving as the Governor of Chhattisgarh since 2019.
Welcoming the new Governor, CM N Biren Singh tweeted, “A hearty welcome to Sushri Anusuiya Uikye on being appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. I am confident that the people of Manipur will see great progress under your leadership.”
“Also, I expressed best wishes to La Ganesan on his new post as Governor of Nagaland,” added the chief minister.
