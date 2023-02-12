Imphal: Nganingkhui, a 12-year-old boy from Kamjong district in Manipur, stands out from his peers who spend their leisure time on technology.
Instead, he has set his sights on mastering a traditional Tangkhul musical instrument, the trumpet, known as the Tallu in the Tangkhul language.
A native of Riha village under the Phungyar sub-division, Nganingkhui was introduced to the trumpet by a friend three years ago, which sparked his interest in the instrument.
He was later gifted a trumpet by folk music expert and crafter Shangreisui from Thawai/Thoyee village. Since then, Nganingkhui has dedicated himself to learning and practising the art.
“I first developed a liking for the musical instrument when I saw a friend play the trumpet. Later, Awo (grandfather) Shangreisui from Thawai village asked if I was interested in learning the instrument and made it for me as a gift. Since then, I have dedicated myself to learning and practicing the art,” Nganingkhui told EastMojo.
Though still a student, Nganingkhui has already performed in traditional festivals in his village and surrounding areas. The young musician recently participated in the cultural event of the 27th General Conference cum Cultural, Literary, and Sports Meet 2023 of the Tangkhul Naga Valley Students’ Association in Muirei village in the Ukhrul district.
As a Class 7 student, Nganingkhui has a clear goal in mind: to professionally preserve the traditional musical instrument by mastering it.
His trumpet is made from a water pipe and a buffalo horn.
