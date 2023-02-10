Manipur CM announces reward for information on those igniting forest fires

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of those igniting forest fires in the hills of the state.

The CM, in a Facebook post, appealed to people not to cause forest fires and said that arrest of those responsible for such blazes has become necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Villagers living in the vicinity of hill forests often ignite fires to clear patches for agriculture.

Experts have said such forest fires cause a massive impact on the environment.



Also Read | Half his plants died, but this Ukhrul farmer never gave up: Here’s why

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









