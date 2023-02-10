Manipur CM announces reward for information on those igniting forest fires

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for providing information leading to the arrest of those igniting forest fires in the hills of the state.
The CM, in a Facebook post, appealed to people not to cause forest fires and said that arrest of those responsible for such blazes has become necessary.
Villagers living in the vicinity of hill forests often ignite fires to clear patches for agriculture.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Experts have said such forest fires cause a massive impact on the environment.
Also Read | Half his plants died, but this Ukhrul farmer never gave up: Here’s why
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Large chunk of Sun breaks off, astronomers baffled
- Election 2023: Is Nagaland ready to elect its first woman MLA?
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for February 10
- Khanapara Teer Result today: Winners of Khanapara Teer for February 10
- US lawmakers insert legislation for peaceful China, Dalai Lama dialogue
- Donyi Polo: 1st greenfield airport of Arunachal records steady growth