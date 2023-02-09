Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two more persons along with suspected narcotic items in the Churachandpur district in two separate operations.

On Wednesday, the Churachandpur police received information about the movement of contraband items from Khuangkhai towards Sangaikot. In response, a joint team of police from Churachandpur and Sangaikot conducted a search operation at Jangmun village and thoroughly checked all vehicles for any suspicious items.

During the joint operation, the police team intercepted a passenger vehicle headed towards Sangaikot. Upon thorough inspection, they discovered a black bag containing suspected opium, which was concealed with a black plastic. The suspected narcotic was found on a person traveling in the vehicle.

The suspected opium weighed 6.167 kilograms, police said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Holngam Haokip, a 50-year-old resident of Govajang village in the Sangaikot sub-division, Churachandpur district.

During initial questioning, Haokip revealed that he had collected the suspected opium from a Myanmar national named Kappu at the border and was hired to transport the illicit drug.

A case has been registered against the drug peddler under section 18(b) of the ND & PS Act for further investigation.

In a separate incident, the police received reliable information that a person named Kamkhosei Hanghal was frequently selling or supplying WY tablets (a narcotic substance) in the Bijang village area of the Churachandpur district.

Based on the information, the law enforcement team conducted a search of Hanghal’s residence on Tuesday evening.

During the search of Hanghal’s residence, the police found seven plastic packets concealed in a plastic basket that were suspected to contain WY tablets. Upon opening one of the packets, they discovered suspected WY tablets.

The seven packets contained a total of 1,306 tablets. Additionally, the police seized a cash amount of Rs 14,990 and a mobile phone from Hanghal’s possession.

Hanghal, who is 33 years old, was arrested from his residence in Mongnelphai at around 8:58 pm on Tuesday, police said.

