Imphal: A gold smuggler, identified as 32-year-old Md Umar Farauqe, was arrested on Tuesday by customs officers in Manipur’s Chandel district along with 40 gold biscuits.
Farauqe is the son of Nure and resides on Porompat Muslim Road No.2 in the Porompat sub-division of Imphal East.
According to an official report, the anti-smuggling unit of the Customs Division Imphal launched an operation based on reliable information about the smuggling of gold biscuits.
The operation was carried out at Thamnaopokpi along NH 102.
The team stopped a suspected white Bolero pick-up truck and took it, along with the arrested person, to the Customs office in Sangakpham for further inspection.
The anti-smuggling team discovered 40 gold biscuits that were wrapped in adhesive tape from the seized vehicle. The weight of the seized gold biscuits was 6.640 grams, and their estimated value is Rs 3,81,40,169, according to a press statement.
The arrested person has been charged under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway to apprehend any other individuals involved in the case.
