Ukhrul: Rizat Khamrang of Tanrui, Ukhrul district did not want to be a farmer. Yet, when fate gave him a chance, he did not hesitate. And after years of heartbreaks and impossible odds, he has not only remained a farmer but also excelled at it, so much so that now he is helping other farmers in his village earn additional income and plan for a better life.

Recalling his ‘past’, Khamrang told EastMojo, “I was running a business in Imphal. I had no clue that one day I’d have to leave everything behind. And grow fruits like my father. But I’m a happy man now.”

