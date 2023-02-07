Imphal: In a bid to raise awareness on iron deficiency among the people of Manipur, state health minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh on Monday launched the “Anaemia Free Manipur” campaign under Bharat Vikas Parishad, Manipur at College of Nursing Hall, Medical Directorate, Lamphelpat in Imphal West.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, health minister Sapam Ranjan said according to the National Health Survey, the percentage of anaemia is increasing at an alarming rate in the state. “We need to deal with it properly by chalking out the focus area.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also stressed on the importance of spreading awareness amongst beneficiaries, institutions, and village health sanitation on the issue.

“Let’s tie up the social welfare department and education department together to cope with the alarming situation of iron deficiency,” the minister said. These two departments should collaborate with the health department to check the nutritional deficiencies among people, he added.

“Our fight against anaemia or any illness should not be within the confines of a room. Everyone needs to be involved in the fight. We need to keep a tab on whether the targeted beneficiaries are receiving the medicines on time,” the health minister said.

As part of the Aneamia Free Manipur 2023 campaign, the minister also released posters during the programme.

The launch programme was also attended by additional chief secretary (Health & FW) Vumlun-mang Vualnam, social welfare director Ngangom Uttam, health services, director Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang and state health mission director Dr Somorjit Ningombam as president and guests of honour respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The launch programme was also attended by staff and students of the College of Nursing.

Also Read | Manipur to host tri-nation football tournament from March 20 to 28

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









