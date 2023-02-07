Imphal: Two days after the central government appointment notification, Justice M V Muralidaran assumed office as the Acting Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Monday.

The latest appointment comes owing to the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice of Manipur HC Justice PV Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court.

In a letter to the additional secretary, ministry of law and justice, Manipur HC registrar Yumkham Rother on Tuesday stated that Justice MV Muralidaran, the senior-most Judge of the High Court of Manipur, has assumed the charge to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on 6th February 2023.

Notification issued in this regard on Saturday stated “In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice M.V. Muralidaran, senior most senior Judge of the Manipur High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India.”

Justice Muralidaran was appointed as a permanent judge of the Madras High Court in 2016. He was transferred to the Manipur High Court in 2019. Justice Muralidaran who retires in 2024 is the senior most puisne Judge of the Manipur HC.

