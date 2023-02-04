Imphal: A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Manipur‘s Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said.
However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur’s capital.
The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said.
No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.
Also read | Ultra-processed foods may contribute to cognitive decline
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Police arrests 2,044 in crackdown against child marriage
- Sikkim: SKM foundation day amid SDF’s bandh call; 5 held for protest
- Manipur: Bomb blast near Sunny Leone’s fashion show venue in Imphal
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for February 4, 2023
- Mizoram to expedite exploration of oil, gas deposits
- Voting for Tipra Motha is like not giving vote: Himanta in Tripura