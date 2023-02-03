Imphal: A three-centuries-old idol was found desecrated in a place of worship in Imphal’s Brahmapur area, police said on Friday.
The place of worship is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.
“Locks on two iron doors in the place of worship were broken and the idol was desecrated on Thursday night,” a police officer said.
Manipur Assembly Speaker and local MLA Th Satyabrata visited the spot and assured of all possible assistance. Forensic teams also visited the premises.
