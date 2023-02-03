Judicial officer elevated as judge of Manipur HC

New Delhi: A judicial officer was on Friday appointed as a judge of the Manipur High Court.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, Aribam Guneshwar Sharma has been appointed as a judge of the Manipur High Court.
While the sanctioned strength of the high court is five, it currently has two vacancies.
