Imphal: On Thursday, Manipur Governor La Ganesan addressed the third session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly and stated that the state government has destroyed 3,517 acres of illicit poppy plantations in different areas of the state and disposed of 2,567 kg of contraband drugs in 2022.

“The government continues its fight against illegal drugs and to protect our youth under the initiative ‘War on Drugs 2.0,'” said the Governor, as part of its efforts to root out this menace.”

The Governor, Ganesan, further informed that in continuation of the war on drugs campaign, over 2,384 kg of drugs including Heroin, Brown Sugar, Opium, Amphetamine, Ganja, Methamphetamine, Spasmo Proxivon, and nearly 40,000 bottles of cough syrup were seized.

In the past year, 504 cases were registered under the ND&PS Act, resulting in 32 convictions and 84 detentions under the PIT NDPS Act, he said.

“I am pleased to inform the House that the law and order situation and security environment in Manipur has significantly improved in recent years,” said the Governor.

“Improved security measures have led to the revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in 15 police station areas across six districts of the state. This change took effect on April 1st, 2022,” he said.

The Government of India has approved the construction of 34 police outposts along the Indo-Myanmar international border and six police outposts along National Highway 37 with a cost of 80.40 crores under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States. Of these, the construction of 12 border police outposts and 3 police outposts along NH-37 is currently in progress, he said.

In 2022, 75 insurgents surrendered and 309 extremists were arrested. Additionally, various arms and ammunition were recovered.

The government of India and the state government have entered into an agreement for a cessation of operations with the Zeliangrong United Front, which has been active for over a decade, to further boost the peace process in the state. During 2022, 3,629 First Information Report (FIR) cases were registered, and 1,883 criminal cases were disposed of with 500 cases being charged and 1,383 being finalized. The governor stated that sensitive cases relating to crime against women and children were given top priority in an investigation, with 91 cases relating to crime against women and 52 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act being registered, Ganesan said.

The Governor also stated that relief compensation totalling over Rs 212 lakh had been provided to victims of extremist action under both central and state victim compensation schemes.

Furthermore, to address the shortage of specialists, a comprehensive Tele-ICU IT network was established under the ’10Bed ICU Project’ in district hospitals and CHCs across all districts, in collaboration with private players. These ICU beds are equipped with cutting-edge technologies, connecting all ICU units to a central hub at JNIMS. In the past year, these ICUs have successfully treated over 777 critically ill patients, he informed.

Additionally, a Regional Pediatric Cardiothoracic Unit with a modular operating theatre facility has been opened at RIMS, he said.

To further promote quality education, the STAR Education program has been implemented in 253 schools across all districts. As part of this initiative, 10,876 tablets were distributed to primary school teachers to enable them to access resources available on various digital portals, the Governor added.

