Manipur: Guv La Ganesan opens 3rd session of 12th Legislative Assembly

Imphal: The third session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly began on Thursday, February 2, at the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat in Imphal.

The provisional calendar issued by the Assembly Secretary states that the session will have two sittings on February 2 and 3.

Governor La Ganesan opened the session with a customary address in the House and stated that the law and order situation and security environment in Manipur has significantly improved in recent years.

During the second half of the first day, the Information and Public Relations Minister, Sapam Ranjan Singh, moved a motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, which was seconded by the Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister, Awangbow Newmai.

The House also gave an obituary reference to five former members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and two former secretaries of the Assembly who recently passed away.

“I am pleased to attend the first day of the 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall, Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Chingmeirong today,” said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The session began with an address by Governor La Ganesan during which he mentioned the developments in various sectors and milestones achieved.

