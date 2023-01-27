Imphal: Proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in Friday has claimed responsibility for the multiple bomb explosions that took place before and after the 74th Republic Day in Manipur.

As per the statement issued by its publicity officer Mangal Khuman, the mission was carried out by the Red Army, the military wing of the outfit.

On January 25, the first blast occurred at the Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul around 5:15 pm. The outfit said there was some inadvertent blunder due to which the explosion occurred prematurely, injuring four civilians.

It further sought forgiveness from the people of Ukhrul for injuring four persons as the bomb exploded at the wrong time.

On the same day, the outfit said one more explosion took place near the Iron bridge between Khurkhul and Sekmai Police Station at around 11:30 pm. Another explosion took place on January 26 at Wangkhei Keithel in Imphal East at around 5:43 pm, injuring one person.

All injured persons are said to be out of danger.

The banned outfit also said the Red Army had planted bombs in some localities which failed to explode. It further stated that bombs were planted and exploded to show their solidarity and support for the boycott call by various insurgency groups on Republic Day celebrations in the state.

