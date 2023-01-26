5 Manipur cops caught with drugs terminated: CM Biren Singh

Imphal: The five Manipur commandos arrested with drugs worth Rs 3.35 crore recently were terminated from service with immediate effect, said chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

Highlighting the seriousness of the state government’s War on Drugs campaign, the CM further warned that there would be no compromise against anyone found involved in illegal drugs and poppy plantations.

Cops from the Commando unit, Kakching, posted in Moreh, were caught while transporting illegal drugs from the border town to Kuraopokpi near St Joseph English School on NH 102 on January 16.

The CM was delivering the vote of thanks at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground as part of the 74th Republic Day celebration after state-level Republic Day Celebrations, 2023, held at Kangla with the Governor of Manipur La Ganesan unfurling the National flag and taking salute from different march-past contingents.

During the celebration, 20 different cultural troupes and tableaux from 14 different departments also participated in the march-past. Additionally, the Governor honoured officers and personnel of the Manipur Police, the Manipur Central Jail, and the Manipur Fire Service Department with various medals for their service.

The Director General of Police (Prison) and Managing Director (Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited), Christopher Doungel, IPS, received the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Inspector, CDO/Imphal West Gunachandra Chanam and Head Constable (HC), 8th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) Hijam Eshworchandra Singh were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was given to Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption S Gautam Singh, IPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police/CID (SB) Th Gojen Singh, MPS, Inspector (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption) Konthoujam Bobby, Subedar, 1st MR Akoijam Bhogendro Singh, Subedar, 1st IRB Shri Sanasam Raju Singh, Jemadar (MPTC) Konjengbam Priyojit Singh, HC/CID (SB) M Parpa Chothe, and Assistant Sub-Inspector, Imphal West Sarangthem Joychandra Meetei.

Subedar (MPTC) Maibam Babu Meitei, Subedar (MPTC) Potsangbam Robert Singh, Jemadar Lukram Lenin Meetei and Rifleman (MPTC) Kongbrailatpam Premsunder Sharma received the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Police Training.

Retired Deputy Superintendent Hemantakumar Singh was awarded the President Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service, while Chief Head Warder W Didymus Tangkhul, Head Warder Jilkhokai Touthang, Warder Khupzalam Neishil, Warder L Robindro Singh and Retired Chief Head Warder Thamsel Lamkang were awarded the President Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Service.

Fireman M Romendro Singh and Lanamei Benjamin of the Fire Service Department received the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

CM Biren Singh also said the Centre included two personalities, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh (public affairs) and K Shanathoiba Sharma (sports) from the state for the Padma Shri awards.

The chief minister wished the people of the state on the occasion and thanked everyone for participating, including students, civil police, security forces, ex-servicemen, people from different communities, civil societies, etc. in the successful celebration of the occasion.

