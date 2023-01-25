Imphal: The prime accused in the murder of BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh in Manipur has surrendered before police while another person was arrested in the case hours after the crime on Tuesday.

Rameshwor, 55, the convenor of the BJP Manipur Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Cell, was shot at by two gunmen in broad daylight near his home in Thoubal Kshatri Leikai on Tuesday morning. The shooters then fled the spot in a vehicle without a registration number.

Rameshwor was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal, where he was declared dead at about 1 pm on Tuesday. His body was later sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue for post mortem.

Hectic search operations for the accused persons after the murder led Manipur police to 20-year-old Naorem Ricky Pointing alias Amu from the Nambol sub-division of Bishnupur district, the driver of the vehicle that was used to execute the crime.

Upon preliminary interrogation, the driver identified the prime accused as Ayekpam Keshorjit, who allegedly shot at the BJP leader. A resident of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai, Keshorjit surrendered himself late on Tuesday evening before Inspector P Achouba Meitei, Officer-in-charge, Commando Imphal West.

The main accused is said to be an RTI activist.

According to police, 32 licensed pistols, two magazines and nine 0.32 bullets were seized from Keshorjit’s possession, along with his mobile phone.

“At about 11 am on Tuesday, two unidentified men came to the Kshetri Leikai area of the Thoubal district of Manipur. The two came in a white Mahindra XUV 300 and shot the 55-year-old Laishram Rameshwor Singh in Thoubal district,” the Manipur police had said in a statement.

So far, the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Expressing grief, chief minister N Biren Singh had tweeted, “Deeply pained by the sudden demise of Ex-Servicemen, Shri NK L Rameshwar who was killed by armed assailants at his residence in Thoubal today. May his soul rest in eternal peace. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family and share their loss and pain.”

