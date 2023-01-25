Imphal: The state cabinet held its second meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, and during the meeting, it was decided to review villages that overlap across different districts.

The cabinet directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that each village is confined within its respective district.

Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh spoke to media representatives and stated that there are over 500 villages in the state where district boundaries have been crossed, causing significant administrative difficulties.

“The Cabinet felt the need to ensure that villages be confined within their respective districts in order to address the issue of overlapping villages,” said Ranjan.

The minister added that if this problem was not addressed, it would have a negative impact on the administrations of the affected districts. “Special staff will be appointed by the concerned deputy commissioners of both districts to examine the overlapping land,” he said.

The Minister further stated that the Cabinet has agreed that the Deputy Commissioners must ensure that there is no crossing of villages, to prevent administrative difficulties. He also informed that the Cabinet has resolved to provide ex-gratia to the victims of the Khoupum road accident which occurred on December 21st, 2022.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to upgrade health facilities in the state, including upgrading the Primary Health Center in Jesami to a Community Health Center, the Luwangsangbam Primary Health Sub Center to a Primary Health Center and upgrading the Primary Health Center in Tamei to a Community Health Center, the minister informed.

Minister Ranjan also announced that the Cabinet has resolved to re-engage the former Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department as the chief engineer of the Engineering Cell within the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has resolved to recruit 30 staff members for Tele Manas, a recently opened facility at RIMS. Additionally, faculty positions will be created for Churachandpur Medical College, he added.

In an effort to improve educational facilities, the Cabinet also resolved to establish two Eklavya Residential Model Schools in Kamjong and Churachandpur districts, respectively.

The minister said that seven guest teachers and supporting staff members will be recruited for these schools.

