Ukhrul: Just a day ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a powerful bomb exploded in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on Wednesday, injuring three pedestrians.

As per police sources, the incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town at around 5 pm.

Three persons, including one woman, who were crossing the road were injured when a suspected hand grenade exploded. They were taken to Leishiphung Hospital for further treatment, said a source.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for further investigation.

Speaking to EastMojo over the phone, Ukhrul SP Ningshen Vashum said they could not ascertain the motive behind the bomb attack since nobody was targeted.

Three civilians were injured from the splinters, but fortunately, all are out of danger, he added.

No individual or organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident till the time of filing this report.

