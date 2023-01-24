Imphal: One person involved in the killing of BJP leader in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday morning was arrested later in the evening, police said on Tuesday.

Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party’s state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri locality in the morning, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Haobijam Jogeshchandra said.

Two people came in a car without a registration number and shot at Singh from a close range. Speaking to EastMojo over the phone, Singh said that soon after the incident, police launched a search operation and arrested the man driving the vehicle, identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh.

“There were two persons, including a driver, who came in a Mahindra XUV 300 and shot at BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh near his residence in Kshetri Leikai area and fled from the spot,” said the SP.

“The search for the prime accused, identified as Ayekpam Keshorjit, is underway and further investigation is on,” Jogeshchandra said.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested driver revealed that the two of them had planned and carried out the attack, Singh informed. However, the actual reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, he added.

An empty case of .32 calibre bullet was seized from the spot.

Singh was rushed to Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal with bullet wounds in his chest. He succumbed to his injuries at around 1 pm.

A retired army official and a member of the RSS, Singh was appointed as the convenor of the ex-servicemen cell of Manipur BJP on September 20, 2020.

