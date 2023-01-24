Imphal: Manipur BJP leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh, 50, was reportedly shot dead by unknown miscreants at his residence in Thoubal district on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 11 am when unknown armed assailants entered Rameshwor’s house in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai and attacked him.

Rameshwor, the general secretary of Manipur BJP’s ex-servicemen cell, was rushed to Raj Medicity Hospital in Imphal in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits.

This is a developing story.

