Imphal: Three Myanmar nationals, who were detained under the Foreigners Act, escaped from a temporary detention centre in Churachandpur district, Manipur on Sunday.

According to a police report, three Myanmar nationals, identified as Wimnintay (28), Win Naing Thon and Biaka (17), who were being held at Sabhavna Mandap, went missing at around 8 am on Sunday. These individuals were detained for illegally entering India and were being held in a temporary jail in the Churachandpur district.

Wimnintay and Thon had been in jail since April 4, 2021, while Biaka was detained on March 29, 2022.

The three foreign escapees have been booked under Sections 224 (Obstruction to lawful apprehension) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the police.

The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them, but have not yet been successful.

