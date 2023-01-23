Imphal: A day ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said the freedom fighter’s ideas and ideals will continue to remain relevant in one way or the other.
Hosabale was speaking at a programme here, jointly organised by Intellectual Forum of North East-Manipur and GP Women’s College.
“Netaji was an embodiment of courage,” he said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
RSS has organised programmes in many places on the occasion of Netaji’s birth anniversary, including a rally in Kolkata, where its chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address people.
Also read | India’s G20 presidency: B20 meet to deliberate on climate change, innovation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Law minister Rijiju slams controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi
- Apple cider vinegar: is drinking this popular home remedy bad for teeth?
- People in Tripura will drive out CPI(M), Cong candidates: Biplab Deb
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 23 January, 2023
- Manipur: Netaji embodiment of courage, says RSS gen secy
- India FTA can be clinched this year, but no more visa offers: UK minister