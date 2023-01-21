Imphal: Kangujam Madhumangol, former president of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) passed away in Imphal on Friday night. He was 79.

Veteran journalist Madhumangol died of a heart attack at his residence Kakwa Lamdaibung in Imphal around 11:30 pm. He is survived by his wife, a son, and two daughters.

The news of the veteran journalist’s demise was confirmed by chief minister N Biren Singh on his Twitter handle. Expressing his condolences, chief minister N Biren Singh said “Aggrieved to learn about the demise of former AMWJU President, Shri Kangujam Madhumangol.”

I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved friends and family. May his soul rest in eternal peace at the heavenly abode, the chief minister added.

On Saturday, a condolence meeting was also held by members of the Editors Guild, Manipur (EGM), and AMWJU at Manipur Press Club in Imphal.

During the meeting, a two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

“His death will be irreplaceable and a big loss for the media fraternity of the state,” said AMWJU president Wangkhemcha Shamjai.

A founding member of AMWJU, Madhumangol served as the news editor at a local news cable network ISTV in Imphal from 2002-2007. Prior to that, he also worked as an assistant teacher at Phayeng High School from 1964-68.

He was also honoured with the Indramani Memorial Journalist Award in 2004 and NETV People’s Choice Award in 2005.

