Manipur celebrates its 51st Statehood Day in Imphal

Imphal: Manipur celebrated its 51st Statehood Day at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground on Saturday with Chief Minister N Biren Singh as chief guest.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion, Singh recalled the history of Manipur and stressed the need for the people to remember every memorable event that occurred in the history of Manipur. He mentioned the Chahi Taret Khutakpa, the hardship faced by the people during the period, and the contribution of the brave forefathers to liberate Manipur from the Burmese. We all should honour the selfless and heroic contribution of the then-great leaders, he added.

The chief minister further recalled the period of British colonialism in the state and the sacrifices made by brave sons of Manipur in defending the motherland. Reiterating that all are the sons and daughters of those brave forefathers who possessed the quality of conviction, commitment and sacrifice, he urged everyone to try to live with dignity by helping the needy and rendering service for the development of the state.

He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Central government leaders for their concern to save Manipur’s identity and culture and foster development.

He also maintained that the law and order of the state has considerably improved and continued that many members of UG groups had been brought to the mainstream through dialogues and interaction under the initiative of the Central and State governments.

Lauding the contribution of the people working in different sectors in faster development of the state, he stated that people of the state are representing the country in almost all the sectors, including defence, Information Technology, sports and education among others.

He informed that the state government has been putting every effort to bring quality education and develop the higher education sector, mentioning the increase of much-needed MBBS seats in the state.

CM Biren further expressed that Manipur, with its pace of development, has been able to attract many domestic and foreign tourists.

Maintaining that the state government aims to bring governance and development in far-flung rural and hill areas, he appreciated the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of different districts for holding Meeyamgi Numit every month, to attend the grievances and provide service to the people. Appealing to the public not to be involved in any anti-social activities or drug dealings, he assured that poppy plantations and drug menace would be rooted out soon from the state.

Raising concern about large-scale deforestation carried out in the state, the chief minister informed that a mass tree plantation campaign will be organised, with the participation of all government officials, from March to July this year. He also directed the authorities concerned to arrange the tree saplings for the campaign.

