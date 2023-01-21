Kangpokpi: As part of the state government’s ‘war on drugs’ campaign in Manipur, the destruction of illegal poppy cultivation continues unabated in the hill ranges of Kangpokpi district.

On Friday, the drive to clear the illegal poppy cultivation was carried out by a team comprising 133 men, including 33 Forest personnel from Kangpokpi and Senapati Forest Divisions along with district police of Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

The joint team, led by the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Kangpokpi Range, cleared 13 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation at T Khonomphai hill range in Kangpokpi’s Champhai sub-division.

Meanwhile, an additional three hectares of illegal poppy cultivation was also cleared by a team of district police at the Aigejang hill range in Saikul sub-division. The team also removed one illegally erected hut at the location.

On Thursday, the team also cleared eight hectares of illegal poppy cultivation at T Khonomphai hill ranges.

Earlier, the state government had issued a warning, stating that ration cards of those involved in poppy cultivation will be cancelled and strict action will be taken against them.

“We will cancel the ration cards of those person(s)/families involved in illegal poppy farming. In this regard, we will be writing a letter to the Central ministry,” said CAF&PD minister L Susindro Meitei.

