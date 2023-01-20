Imphal: Moirangthem Arnika Devi from Manipur’s Thoubal district has become the first girl from Northeast India shortlisted for the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun.

Daughter of Havildar Moirangthem Ibomcha of 2 Assam Rifles and a resident of Khangabok Khullakpam Leikai, Arnika Devi is among the five girls from across the country being selected for admission at the military college.

Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South) on Thursday conducted a felicitation ceremony for Arnika Devi.

“A red-letter event was created in the history of Manipur and Assam Rifles, as Moirangthem Arnika Devi, daughter of Hav Moirangthem Ibomcha of 2 Assam Rifles got shortlisted for admission to the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun,” said Assam Rifles.

“Her sheer hard work and dedication led her to being the first girl student from Manipur and North East to achieve this feat,” it stated.

It further stated that the effort of the Keithelmanbi Battalion to motivate the youth to choose a righteous path towards nation-building has been continuous and laudable.

