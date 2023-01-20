Imphal: The North East Frontier Railways (NFR) and Manipur University signed a pact on Thursday to open a Centre for Excellence for Landslide Hazards Mitigation at Manipur University in Imphal.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Anshul Gupta, General Manager of North East Frontier Railways, Chief Administrative Officer of North East Frontier Railways Kailash Agrawal, and Professor N Lokendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The centre will provide suggestions for remedial measures to stabilize the slopes along the 111-km-long new railway line from Jiribam to Imphal and the adjacent hill slopes in Manipur.

Manipur University has provided the space and building for the centre, as well as experienced and expert faculty to suggest suitable slope stability control measures, and to develop an early warning system for landslide hazards as required for the railway traffic on the Jiribam-Imphal railway line.

The necessary funding will be provided by the North East Frontier Railway, Guwahati.

The Jiribam-Imphal new railway line project, which has already achieved over 91% physical progress, will have 52 tunnels, 48 of which have already been completed. The project will also have a total of 11 major bridges and 129 minor bridges.

One of the bridges across the river Ijai valley which is nearing completion will be the world’s tallest pier railway bridge with a height of 141 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Manipur: Super-speciality health facilities in 4 hill district soon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









