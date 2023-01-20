Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh released a revised and updated edition of the book “Exam Warrior” written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

He stated that the book will be beneficial for students, parents, and teachers. During a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the chief minister noted that the book encourages students to approach exams as warriors, rather than worriers.

The book teaches students how to face exams, said CM Biren Singh, adding that it aims to make exams a more enjoyable and less stressful experience.

The Prime Minister also emphasizes the importance of treating exams as celebrations and creating a stress-free environment for students, according to the chief minister.

The book has advice from Prime Minister on how students should focus more on gaining knowledge rather than stressing, and how students should avoid comparing themselves to others, manage their time, and engage in outdoor activities, said the chief minister.

He also highlighted that the Prime Minister has outlined the role and responsibilities of parents, teachers, and guardians in not putting unnecessary stress and pressure on children.

The book, “Exam Warrior” which is associated with the event “Pariksha Pe Charcha” is now available in 13 languages. The press conference was attended by Water Resources Minister Awangbou Newmai, Education Minister Th Basantakumar Singh, Education Commissioner H Gyanprakash, and Education (S) Director L Nandakumar Singh.

