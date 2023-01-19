Imphal: Manipur Governor La Ganesan, in his maiden visit to Tamenglong district on Thursday, visited the district headquarters and reviewed various developmental activities that are being taken up in the hill district.

During the visit, the governor also interacted with the district-level officers (DLOs), representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs), village chiefs, women leaders, and students. He also assured them to extend all possible help for the welfare or well-being of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking at the interaction programme held at the Multipurpose Hall in Apollo Ground in the district headquarters, the governor said issues pertaining to the road, healthcare, education, etc., need special attention. All such issues in the district should be addressed in a time-bound manner, he assured.

“All the issues raised by the people are genuine and therefore I will ask the department concerned to pay attention at the earliest. I will ask Chief Minister Pema Khandu to look into the grievances and issues raised by the people of the district as soon as possible,” he said.

The governor said Tamenglong is a beautiful place to visit and the oranges of the district are now very popular not only within the state but in other parts of the country as well.

He said, “Roads are being built and within a year people of the district will witness a sea change in the connectivity sector.”

Insisting that the youths are the pillars of the nation, the governor appealed to the youths to contribute towards nation-building. “A strong nation will be possible only when youths are empowered with education,” Governor Ganesan said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Expressing concern over youths indulging in drug trafficking and abuses, the governor said, ” The state government has already started taking action against the poppy plantation.” He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government in making Manipur a drug-free state.

On Covid-19 vaccination, the governor said, “Due to the prompt action of the state government and with the cooperation from the general public, the dreaded disease has been overcome.” He also appealed to people to get vaccinated, which is the best way to defeat the pandemic. He also asked the district authorities to conduct a survey to find out TB patients and report to the department concerned, which would enable them to carry out remedial measures.

Also read | BJP govt a boon for development, people want it to continue: Tripura CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









