Churachandpur: A couple was hit by a truck while riding a two-wheeler, killing the woman on the spot in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 2:30 pm in front of Canara Bank at Tuibong when a truck on government duty struck the two-wheeler driven by the husband.

The woman was killed on the spot as she was crushed from the waist down. Her husband fell on the other side and was unhurt.

Locals rushed the woman and the husband to the district hospital, however, the woman was declared dead on arrival.

According to family sources, the mishap took place when the couple were on their way back after attending a funeral service in a nearby village.

The deceased has been identified as Vanrammawi, 59.

