Imphal: In a surprising turn of events, a team of Manipur police was caught with a huge consignment of drugs being transported from the border town Moreh by another police team at Kakching district on Monday.

According to an official statement, a huge consignment of contraband items was detected and seized from Maruti Gypsy of a team of CDO unit, Kakching, posted in Moreh from Kuraopokpi, along the National Highway 102 in Kakching district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seized narcotic substances include 1.336 kilograms of suspected heroin powder and 9.151 kilograms of WY tablets.

The police commandos have been identified as Havildar Kh. Achouba Singh, Rifleman Th Subhash Chothe, Y Dineshwar Meitei, Rifleman M Premchandra Singh and Rifleman N Dorendrajit Singh. They are currently attached to the CDO unit, Kakching, the statement said.

According to police, 100 soap cases containing suspected heroin and WY tablets were recovered. The contrabands were packed in eight bundles with each bundle containing around 10,000 tablets. A case of Rs 80,000 in cash was also recovered from them.

The arrested police personnel, along with seized items have been handed over to Kakching police station, the statement added.

Also Read | Manipur: Greater Scaup sighted in Loktak lake after 94 years

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









