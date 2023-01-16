Imphal: Migratory bird Greater Scaup, locally called ‘Sadangman’ was sighted in portions of Hubidak and Takmu, parts of the Loktak lake, after a gap of 94 years.
The greater scaup is a medium-sized diving duck which belongs to the family Anatidae. This species of duck is distributed in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Canada. It is also a rare visitor to the Indian subcontinent.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a social media post said, “On January 13, 2023, Birdwatchers resighted 26 numbers of Greater Scaup (Bluebill) at Hubidak area in Loktak Lake (at the South of Sendra). Ornithologists say that this is the first record of sighting of the duck in Loktak Lake after 94 years.”
Ornithologist Kumam Jugeswor and members of Wildlife Explorers Manipur said that there is a record of the duck species migrating to Assam and West Bengal too.
Currently, several whistling ducks and coots are also roosting at Loktak Lake.
Greater Scaups are mostly found in the tundra regions in North America and Europe.
