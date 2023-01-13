Imphal: Assam Rifles seized contraband items trying to smuggle to Dimapur from the Senapati district and illegal timber in the Ukhrul district on Friday in two separate operations. The smuggled seized items are estimated worth around Rs 2 crore, said an official.
In the first incident, based on specific inputs, the Somsai battalion established a check post at Phaibung Khunou village in the Senapati district and intercepted five loaded pickup vehicles. The vehicles were recovered with smuggling items, including beetle nuts worth Rs 66.30 lakh and were moving towards Dimapur to sell the items, it said.
Moreover, ten individuals travelling in vehicles were arrested in connection with the case.
The arrested individuals and seized items have been handed over to Phaibung police station in Senapati district for further legal action, it said.
Likewise, the Shangshak Battalion under HQ IGAR (South) foiled timber smuggling in the General Area Finch Corner of the Ukhrul district.
As per the official report, the Assam Rifles troops intercepted and recovered one loaded Tata truck along with two persons while smuggling illegal timber near Finch Corner Village. The timber was evaluated to be worth Rs 1.44 crore, it said.
