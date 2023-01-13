Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over Olympian Park to the people of the state and also felicitated the Olympians on Friday.

Constructed with an aim to honour the 19 Olympians from Manipur as well as to encourage the state’s players, the park is located in the Sangaithel area in Imphal West.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

With great pride and honour, I had the opportunity to handover the Manipur Olympian Park to the people of Manipur.



May this Olympian Park encourage the future generations to achieve great heights and bring glory for the Nation.



⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/JqXcTMeNdE — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 13, 2023

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged the contributions of local clubs in moulding the careers of the 19 Olympians who brought laurels and recognition to the state and country. “May this Olympian park encourage the future generations to achieve great heights and bring glory to the nation,” Singh said.

Immensely happy to hand over the Manipur Olympian Park & felicitate the Olympians at Sangaithel today.



Our sports persons have not only represented the entire nation at various international arenas, but also brought laurels for the country & placed Manipur at a lofty position. pic.twitter.com/dWFrt6Vwfx — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 13, 2023

The Chief Minister referred to the Olympians as ‘Living Legends’ and appealed to create a healthy society free from drugs.

“Acknowledging the rich sporting culture and love for sports, the state has been referred to as the ‘Powerhouse of Sports’. The first National Sports University has also been set up in the state,” he added.

CM Biren Singh said suitable government jobs were given to the sportspersons who won gold medals at national and international levels and the same will be continued in the near future.

The Chief Minister asked each and everyone to create and promote one Manipur where there is no division based on caste, religion, tribe or hill and valley. Appreciating the village chiefs and CSO leaders, Singh also said villagers have started destroying poppy plants in the hills voluntarily. We can root out the drug menace by collective and cooperative efforts, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Stating that the state government has come up with a lot of development projects across the state, the Chief Minister urged the people to have a sense of ownership of the different public properties and take care of them.

It may be mentioned that the park was constructed by Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd under Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd and inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6.

Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh, Th Basantakumar Singh, Khashim Vashum, MLAs, officials, and Olympians attended the event.

Also read | Manipur observes Laii day under theme ‘Our Culture, Our Identity’

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









