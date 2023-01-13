Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over Olympian Park to the people of the state and also felicitated the Olympians on Friday.
Constructed with an aim to honour the 19 Olympians from Manipur as well as to encourage the state’s players, the park is located in the Sangaithel area in Imphal West.
Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged the contributions of local clubs in moulding the careers of the 19 Olympians who brought laurels and recognition to the state and country. “May this Olympian park encourage the future generations to achieve great heights and bring glory to the nation,” Singh said.
The Chief Minister referred to the Olympians as ‘Living Legends’ and appealed to create a healthy society free from drugs.
“Acknowledging the rich sporting culture and love for sports, the state has been referred to as the ‘Powerhouse of Sports’. The first National Sports University has also been set up in the state,” he added.
CM Biren Singh said suitable government jobs were given to the sportspersons who won gold medals at national and international levels and the same will be continued in the near future.
The Chief Minister asked each and everyone to create and promote one Manipur where there is no division based on caste, religion, tribe or hill and valley. Appreciating the village chiefs and CSO leaders, Singh also said villagers have started destroying poppy plants in the hills voluntarily. We can root out the drug menace by collective and cooperative efforts, he added.
Stating that the state government has come up with a lot of development projects across the state, the Chief Minister urged the people to have a sense of ownership of the different public properties and take care of them.
It may be mentioned that the park was constructed by Keystone Infra Pvt Ltd under Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd and inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 6.
Ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen, L Susindro Meitei, H Dingo Singh, Th Basantakumar Singh, Khashim Vashum, MLAs, officials, and Olympians attended the event.
