Manipur: Kangla Nongpok Thong in Imphal opens to public

Imphal: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday handed over and dedicated the historic Kangla Nongpok Thong – The Eastern Gate of Kangla Fort – to the people of the state.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, ministers, MLAs, various high-ranking officials and locals of the area.

Speaking as chief guest at the function, CM Singh stated that the Kangla Nongpok Thong is one of the 21 projects recently inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state last week. He expressed that it is of great pride and honour that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bestowed such concern and recognition to a small state like Manipur on the reopening of Nongpok Thong by tweeting “May the spirit of peace, prosperity and happiness be enhanced across the state”.

The CM further stated that following its re-opening, the Nongpok Thong will be manned by IRB personnel while Nongchup Thong (western gate) will remain closed. He also said that the area adjacent to the eastern gate will be developed so as to give a unique sense of appeal towards the historic Kangla. He continued that the approach road towards the gate will be converted to a double-lane road soon.

Stating that we all should live as one and united, CM Singh said the government is making all possible efforts for peace, prosperity and unity in the state. He lauded the efforts of the engineers and officials of MPHC for completing the project on time.

The Nongpok Thong was constructed through Imphal Smart City Limited (ISCL) as the Funding Agency and Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited (MPHC Ltd) as the Work Agency.

