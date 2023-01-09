Imphal: Acclaimed theatre personality from Manipur and Padma Shri Wareppa Naba breathed his last on Sunday at Raj Medicity in Imphal. He was 83.

A prominent Sankirtana performing artiste, playwright and director, Naba was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2017 for his contribution to the world of theatre in Manipur.

A founding member of Kalakshetra Manipur, Naba was also conferred ‘National Vayoshreshtha Saman’ in 2018 for his contribution to the field of creative art.

Expressing grief, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said “Aggrieved to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Wareppa Naba who was a renowned theatre personality. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace at the heavenly abode of almighty God.”

“We cherish him and express our appreciation for all the spiritual guidance he had provided us throughout. We, the Kalakshetra Manipur members, offer prayers for him and his family. Rest in peace Oja.” Singh added.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Manipur Governor La Ganesan said “Saddened to learn the demise of multifaceted theatre personality Padma Shri Wareppa Naba. His tremendous contribution in the field of performing art revitalising cultural heritage is a gift to the posterity. Condolences to the family & may his soul attain Moksha.”

