Imphal: Manipur observed the 189th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh on Monday and paid fitting tribute to the great forefather who spearheaded the war against the Burmese invaders to liberate Manipur.

The event was held under the aegis of State Archaeology and the Department of Art and Culture at the Samadhi of Maharaja Gambhir Singh at Langthabal near Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Gracing the event as chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “We are here today as a society and state because of our forefathers. They had guarded our land and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard this land.”

On the occasion, he also highlighted the heroic efforts of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narsingh and Sana Herachandra who spearheaded the war against Awa (Burmese) to end the Seven Years of Devastation in 1826.

Attended the observance of the 189th Death Anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at the Samadhi of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at Langthabal (Canchipur) today.



Paid fitting tributes to our Great forefather who spearheaded the war against the Burmese invaders to liberate Manipur. pic.twitter.com/imZDShFmQ0 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 9, 2023

The chief minister said, “We cannot disassociate ourselves from history and the historical statues, memorial parks, and museums tell stories of the forefathers of the land. They also remind the present generations about their forefathers and their deeds and instill in them the spirit of nationalism.”

He also highlighted the important projects undertaken by the state government, including the Kangla Nongpok Thong, polo statue at Marjing, olympian park, flag hoisting at INA Headquarter at Moirang, among others.

He further spoke on the significance and importance of opening the Kangla Nongpok Thong and said that it would bring more peace, prosperity, and unity to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

CM Biren Singh also expressed the need to have a proper understanding of the land’s history to educate people from outside. He also encouraged historians and researchers to publish articles based on facts.

Speaking on the issue of illegal drugs in the state, the chief minister said it is not the time to remain silent but to be very vigilant to curb the drug menace.

The chief minister also expressed the need to leave behind a strong and healthy society for future generations. He appealed to the people to stop poppy cultivation in the state.

During the event, the chief minister also paid floral tributes to the portraits of Maharaj Gambhir Singh and statues of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Meidingu Narasingh, and Sana Herachandra.

The event was also attended by MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, DGP P Doungel and a host of other dignitaries.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | The five dying languages of Northeast India

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









