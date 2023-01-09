Noney: As part of a massive drive against drugs in Manipur, a joint team of state police along with CSOs destroyed poppy fields spread across four hectares in the Noney district on Monday.

A joint team comprising Manipur police, Assam Rifles, staff from SDO office and forest department, along with representatives of Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM), carried out the drive at T Khongmol Kuki Village under Nungba Sub-Division in Noney district. The team was led by additional SP (Noney) Sangboi Gangte.

Nilamani Singh, OC, Nungba Police Station, said the joint team had completely destroyed at least four hectares of poppy cultivation at T Khongmol, Longpi Circle under Nungba PS.

“We initiated legal action against the chairman of T Khongmol and the cultivator but both were out of the station at the time of operation. They will face investigation,” said Singh.

Search and survey drive of poppy plantations will continue and will be destroyed if found in the coming days, Singh said.

RNSOM president Daichui Gangmei stated that while Chief Minister N Biren Singh had declared war on drugs and appealed to make drugs free state, it is very surprising and unexpected to see such huge plantations going on in Nungba Sub-Division.

“Rongmei never practices such poppy or any kind of drugs-related plantations and was declared Poppy-free last year. We will continue to work with government agencies to completely eradicate this menace and make Tamenglong and Noney poppy-free districts,” said Daichui.

“The organisation will never hesitate to protect and safeguard future generations and will always aid the government in ending the illegal drug business,” added Daichui.

As per the villagers, the Chairman of T Khongmol lives in Churachandpur while the poppy cultivators reside in T Khongmol.

