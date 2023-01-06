Amit Shah to inaugurate several projects in Manipur today

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Manipur on Friday.

He will inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College and Hospital, and unveil a 120-feet-high statue of a polo player riding a pony at Heingang Marjing Hill in Imphal East district.

The Union home minister will also hoist the national flag in Moirang area in Bishnupur district, where Indian National Army soldiers had raised the tricolour on the Indian soil for the first time.

Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various other projects at Chingei Lampak area in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur government has beefed up security in the state in view of Shah’s visit. He arrived here on Thursday and was received at the airport by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union minister R K Ranjan.

A no-fly zone for drones and UAVs was also announced near the areas where Shah will visit.

