Amit Shah inaugurates 120-feet-tall polo statue in Manipur

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a 120-feet-tall statue of a polo player riding a pony at Marjing Polo Complex in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Manipur is considered the birthplace of the game.

Shah was given a polo mallet and a painting of the game by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

It is a great privilege & a historic moment for the people of the Manipur to have Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sh @AmitShah Ji to inaugurate the Marjing Polo Statue.



This 122 ft polo statue will highlight the significance as the birthplace of Polo & revive the glory of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/xondTn7V1V — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 6, 2023

The Union home minister, who arrived in Manipur on Thursday evening, will proceed to Churachandpur, where he will inaugurate the hill district’s first medical college and hospital.

From there, he will proceed to Moirang in Bishnupur district, where he will hoist the national flag and address the public, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,300 crore.

Foundation stones will be laid by Shah for the construction of 40 police outposts, 34 of which will be along the India-Myanmar international border and six along

National Highway 37.

Projects to be inaugurated by him include the Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel, a paid private ward at state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Moreh town water supply scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at the eastern side of Kangla Fort and cave tourism project at Kangkhui cave.

