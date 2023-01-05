Imphal: “We are one”, CM N Biren Singh said while talking about the recent celebration at Makhel and the significance of the Makhel Heritage Park.

The CM was speaking as the chief guest of the inaugural function of the three-day-long Poumai Thounii 2023 on its second day at Phaibung Khullen in Senapati district, celebrated under the theme ‘Sustaining Culture’. Poumai Thounii, which began on January 4, will conclude on January 6, 2023.

Delighted to be a part of the Poumai Thounii 2023, the biggest festival of Poumai Community, at Phaibung Khullen, Senapati District.

May this festival preserve and rejuvenate the culture and traditions of the Poumai Community. pic.twitter.com/u0lqHP4XJJ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 5, 2023

“Let us forgive and forget our historical mistakes,” the CM said highlighting his efforts to bring unity and equal development to the state.

CM Biren Singh said his relationship with the Poumai community dates back to his early days as a NEROCA player. He lauded the community for their discipline, hard work and traditional values and said the communities of the state have brotherly relations.

I was accorded a warm welcome by the residents at Phaibung Khullen, as I landed there to attend the Poumai Thoumii Celebration.

The warm hospitality of the residents was beyond measure and it's encouraging to see my happy people. pic.twitter.com/Cy3FBJhH8O — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 5, 2023

“We had been set apart due to a lack of development, interaction and communication between the people in the past,” the CM said, adding that there was a need to visit and interact with people from across the state to bring unity in the state.

He further stressed on the benefits of introducing the ‘Go to Hills’ and ‘Go to Village’ schemes. “Senapati district has also witnessed a huge developmental change over the past few years, with the construction of the Ima market, installation of open gyms, trauma centres, blood bank, oxygen plant etc,” the CM said.

The chief minister also highlighted ongoing projects like an indigenous sports complex, amusement park, and astroturf installation at the district headquarters.

During the occasion, CM Biren also highlighted the government’s efforts to end the use of drugs in the state. He further lauded and thanked the Poumai community for their support and response to the war on drugs.

Singh also said that it is encouraging that the people seem to be emphasizing more on terrace cultivation rather than taking up jhum cultivation, and added that the government is also in the process to encourage terrace cultivation.

Speaking on the memorandum submitted to him, the CM said he is quite impressed that the memorandum has laid special emphasis on natural and organic farming. He assured to look into the memorandum.

During the event, the CM also unveiled a monolith of the village.

Cultural dance performances, fire making, whooping by Phaibung Union, the release of souvenirs, greetings from civil organizations and folk tunes were highlights of the inaugural function. Several stalls also exhibited local products from the nearby villages.

The function was also attended by cabinet ministers Govindas Konthoujam, Letpao Haokip, L Susindro Meitei, MP Dr Lorho S Pfoze, MLA J Kumo Sha, and Losii Dikho, among others.

