Manipur: 2 suspected militants shot dead at Indo-Myanmar border

Imphal: Two suspected members of the Manipur-based insurgent group were reportedly shot dead at Vangli village along Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as self-styled Major Yaiphaba and Captain Jirilakpa, said to be leaders of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF), sources said.

According to sources, the residents of Vangli and Khenman villages along the Indo-Myanmar border near Churachandpur district heard gunshots on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, the two men were found lying in a pool of blood at Vangli village. However, the cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Another source said that the incident happened on the Myanmar side, and hence, the police will not claim the bodies.

