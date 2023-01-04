Imphal: Manipur state cabinet has decided to conduct elections of rural and urban local bodies in the month of March and April 2023, respectively. The cabinet also resolved to hold a sitting of the 3rd session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 2, 2023.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, health and information & public relations minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh said the cabinet meeting held on Monday late evening resolved to conduct urban and rural local bodies elections in the early part of the month of March and April.

The minister also informed that the elections to the Autonomous District Council (ADC) will be held just after the delimitation process is completed.

Minister Ranjan further said the service extension or re-engagement of some of the experienced government officials has been accepted on the ground of their performance and requirements in the department.

The joint secretary of revenue, chief engineer of MHPDCL, joint secretary of Home, and chief engineer of OBEDS were among those whose service got extended by the cabinet, he added.

Minister Ranjan, who is also the spokesperson of the state government, further informed that the cabinet has also approved to recruit 62 different posts in Manipur AIDS Control Society, 97 posts of Paediatric Care Centre, RIMS by NHM, 18 posts for Relief and Disaster Management, 90 Section Officers in PWD, 98 SOs and 50 MTS in PHED, 10 Drivers of GAD on daily wages basis and 67 posts in Forensic Science Lab. The cabinet has also approved conducting viva-voce in the recruitment of constable, head constable and followers.

The cabinet also decided to launch Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Support Scheme to encourage interested entrepreneurs of the state with a 30% subsidy from the government. Start-up Scheme 0.2 will also be started. Cabinet also has approved for opening of a Sainik School at Bishnupur on the PPP model. The cabinet discussed 46 listed agendas out of which some differed. Some unlisted agendas were also discussed during the sitting, Ranjan added.

